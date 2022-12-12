EQT Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 38,057 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 154% compared to the average daily volume of 15,000 call options.
Insider Activity at EQT
In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,550,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293,070 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth $163,646,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EQT Stock Performance
Shares of EQT traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.06. 189,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,593,457. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.47. EQT has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.15.
EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that EQT will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.
EQT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.27%.
EQT Company Profile
EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.
