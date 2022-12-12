Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Director Sells $2,510,000.00 in Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Equity Residential Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE EQR traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.54. 2,250,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,525. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.99. Equity Residential has a one year low of $59.32 and a one year high of $94.32. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQR. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 22.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 140,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 3.8% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

