Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 5,950.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EBKDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €38.00 ($40.00) to €39.00 ($41.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($35.79) to €37.00 ($38.95) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €33.00 ($34.74) to €32.00 ($33.68) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Erste Group Bank Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EBKDY stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.16. 186,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,768. Erste Group Bank has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $25.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.39.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.