Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Short Interest Update

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, an increase of 370.1% from the November 15th total of 882,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Esports Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of GMBL stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 995,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,666. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $4.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 2,169.41% and a negative net margin of 338.81%. The business had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Esports Entertainment Group will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esports Entertainment Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 29,864 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 458.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,205,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 989,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 68,351 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group cut Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. HC Wainwright cut Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

