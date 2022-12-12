Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Short Interest Update

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, an increase of 370.1% from the November 15th total of 882,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of GMBL stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 995,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,666. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $4.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.
Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 2,169.41% and a negative net margin of 338.81%. The business had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Esports Entertainment Group will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GMBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group cut Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. HC Wainwright cut Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.
