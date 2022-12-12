Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ESSYY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ESSYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Essity AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ESSYY opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average of $33.00. Essity AB has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $33.95.
About Essity AB (publ)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Essity AB (publ) (ESSYY)
- Dave & Buster’s Proves Experiential Dining Demand is Strong
- Does Lululemon’s 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.