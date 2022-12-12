Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ESSYY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ESSYYGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Essity AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESSYY opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average of $33.00. Essity AB has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $33.95.

About Essity AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. The company's personal care products include incontinence products, including skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, and intimate wipes; and wound care, vascular, and orthopedics products and services.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

