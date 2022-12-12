ETHPoW (ETHW) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.38 Million

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Over the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One ETHPoW coin can now be purchased for $3.54 or 0.00020773 BTC on exchanges. ETHPoW has a market capitalization of $380.26 million and approximately $25.38 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $909.32 or 0.05337228 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.59 or 0.00508222 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,130.06 or 0.30110734 BTC.

ETHPoW Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,309,783 coins and its circulating supply is 107,530,017 coins. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. The official website for ETHPoW is ethereumpow.org. The official message board for ETHPoW is medium.com/@ethw.

Buying and Selling ETHPoW

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,309,783.04993 with 107,522,279.04993 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 3.5058209 USD and is down -5.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $34,207,484.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPoW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHPoW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

