Euler (EUL) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $43.46 Million

Euler (EUL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One Euler token can now be purchased for about $4.38 or 0.00025831 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Euler has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. Euler has a total market cap of $43.46 million and $880,610.14 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Euler Token Profile

Euler was first traded on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

