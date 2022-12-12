Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $679,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 35.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $371,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 131,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $200,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,538. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.48. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.21.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ES. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.82.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading

