ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 868,943 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 257.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,207,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 868,943 shares during the period. PPL comprises approximately 0.4% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.16% of PPL worth $32,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 927,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in PPL by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 53,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,654 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in PPL by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 287,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in PPL by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PPL by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,868 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.95 on Monday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

