ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 1,744.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,286 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.17% of Dynatrace worth $18,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 9.5% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 26.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 15.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Dynatrace stock opened at $36.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.97. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $64.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.26.

Dynatrace Profile



Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

