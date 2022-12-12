ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,144 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $22,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,353,000 after buying an additional 140,892 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 691,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,012,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,162,000 after buying an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,334,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 338,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,814,000 after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GWW. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $590.29.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $588.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $564.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $529.81. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $612.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

