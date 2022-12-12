ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 15,254 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 1,016.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,254 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $24,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 6.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,764,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 408.9% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 1.4 %

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Shares of TPL stock opened at $2,380.08 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $946.29 and a 12 month high of $2,739.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,358.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,926.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.80%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

