ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 154,096 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 771.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,096 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $19,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,086,000 after buying an additional 79,734 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 688,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,688,000 after buying an additional 93,925 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $129.64 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $91.51 and a one year high of $130.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.81 and its 200 day moving average is $109.59. The stock has a market cap of $293.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.63.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

