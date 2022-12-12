ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 72,737 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,737 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $18,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

NYSE CL opened at $77.78 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

