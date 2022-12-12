ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $17,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $410,696,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $315,647,000 after buying an additional 508,194 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $149,767,000. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 551,653 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $343,410,000 after purchasing an additional 237,500 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $193.33 to $206.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,411,670.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 687,720 shares in the company, valued at $110,901,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 364,977 shares of company stock valued at $61,391,466 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $158.90 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The firm has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of -322.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.25 and a 200 day moving average of $194.61.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

