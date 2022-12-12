ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $23.53 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 133.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 658,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,384 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $23,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 4,852.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock opened at $46.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,172,034.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,190.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

