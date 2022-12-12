ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $25.37 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,464 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,043 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $25,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $3,068,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,925,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $464,574,000 after acquiring an additional 53,181 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock opened at $107.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.68. The stock has a market cap of $187.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 42.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

