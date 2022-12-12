ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 194,499 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,961,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,752,006,000 after acquiring an additional 200,093 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,377,343,000 after purchasing an additional 324,789 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after purchasing an additional 906,904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of American Express by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $666,377,000 after purchasing an additional 675,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.26.

AXP stock opened at $153.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.58. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.90%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

