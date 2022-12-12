ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 220,270 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 529,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,270 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.21% of Ovintiv worth $23,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Ovintiv by 93.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $968,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at about $13,151,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $18,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $47.00 on Monday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $63.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OVV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.45.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,692.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

