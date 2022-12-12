ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 68,157 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,408 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 68,157 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V opened at $209.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.09. The stock has a market cap of $394.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

