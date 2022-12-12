ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 468,780 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $16,932,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Southwest Airlines as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 132.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 544.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 412.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 927 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LUV. Bank of America dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Melius assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $38.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

