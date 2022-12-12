Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stake Increased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Extra Space Storage worth $12,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 168.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXR. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI lowered Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.50.
Extra Space Storage Stock Performance
Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.08%.
Extra Space Storage Profile
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
- Can Cano Health Recover From the Recent Sell-Off?
- Dave & Buster’s Proves Experiential Dining Demand is Strong
- Does Lululemon’s 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.