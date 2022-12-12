Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.2% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $38,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $41,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $103.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.43. The stock has a market cap of $427.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

