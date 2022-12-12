Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) Stock Position Lowered by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 682,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,047 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Far Peak Acquisition were worth $6,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FPAC. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Far Peak Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Far Peak Acquisition by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 58,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Far Peak Acquisition alerts:

Far Peak Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Far Peak Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,536. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

Far Peak Acquisition Profile

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Far Peak Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Far Peak Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.