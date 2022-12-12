Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $65.00. The company traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 52094 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FATE. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $98.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

About Fate Therapeutics

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

