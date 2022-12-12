Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,573 shares during the quarter. Ferguson comprises 8.9% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Ferguson worth $1,502,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the second quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter valued at $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($121.45) to GBX 9,630 ($117.42) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ferguson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ferguson from £132 ($160.96) to £125 ($152.42) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,320.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,949. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.15. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $183.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 47.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 38.09%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

