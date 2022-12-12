Fetch.ai (FET) One Day Volume Reaches $54.10 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0977 or 0.00000575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 42.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $72.89 million and $54.10 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00074918 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00056143 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001265 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00024416 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005087 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

