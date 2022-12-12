Filecoin Trading Down 7.5% Over Last Week (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 12th. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.42 billion and $75.20 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00024880 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 336,267,042 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

