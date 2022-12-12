First Command Bank Has $35,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Command Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $105,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,445,082. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $227.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.05.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

