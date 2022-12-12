First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,700 shares, an increase of 257.1% from the November 15th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPXI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 174.7% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.39. 38,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,057. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.28. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $33.73 and a 52-week high of $59.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%.

