First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the November 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $874,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period.

FYT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.52. 8,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,890. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.94. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $40.43 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

