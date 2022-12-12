Fitzroy River Co. Limited (ASX:FZR) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Fitzroy River Co. Limited (ASX:FZR – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.
Fitzroy River Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.35, a quick ratio of 49.23 and a current ratio of 50.00.
Fitzroy River Company Profile
