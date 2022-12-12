Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.21

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.21 and last traded at C$3.19, with a volume of 318460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.02.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.15 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of C$728.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.67.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

