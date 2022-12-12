Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Director Max Alan Reichenthal Purchases 2,545 Shares of Stock

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) Director Max Alan Reichenthal acquired 2,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $22,141.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,775.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Friedman Industries Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FRD traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.33. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,481. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $161.80 million during the quarter.

Friedman Industries Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Friedman Industries

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Friedman Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 46,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 74,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

