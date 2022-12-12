Frontier Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Frontier has a market capitalization of $17.92 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Frontier alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $922.36 or 0.05374841 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.93 or 0.00512392 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,209.90 or 0.30359491 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.