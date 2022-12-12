Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $12.83

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.83, but opened at $13.53. Frontline shares last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 70,252 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Frontline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Frontline Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontline

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Frontline had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $208.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Amundi grew its position in shares of Frontline by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 3,051.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

