Function X Trading Down 0.7% This Week (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Function X has a total market cap of $71.73 million and approximately $534,596.63 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Function X token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002058 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $918.55 or 0.05344243 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00512299 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000251 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,217.14 or 0.30353969 BTC.
About Function X
Function X was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Function X
