G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target Cut to $16.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GIII. CL King lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of GIII opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $31.70.

In related news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero acquired 10,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $125,294.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,317. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Morris Goldfarb acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $3,135,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,094,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,270,848.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Amigo Victor Herrero acquired 10,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $125,294.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,317. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 279,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,534. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 27,936 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 59.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 50,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,769 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

