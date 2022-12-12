Garde Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Amgen by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 337,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,902 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Amgen by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Amgen by 295.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,628,000 after purchasing an additional 41,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $277.67 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.00 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $148.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.00.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amgen from $278.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.47.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

