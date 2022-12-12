Garde Capital Inc. Buys 8,758 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 4.0% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $32,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,622,494 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 612,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $187.32 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $229.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.93.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.