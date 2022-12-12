Garde Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,961 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,204,000 after acquiring an additional 26,593,451 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,923,000 after buying an additional 10,710,521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,843,000 after buying an additional 6,033,825 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $411,326,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,115,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,554,000 after buying an additional 292,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average of $38.54. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $50.89.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

