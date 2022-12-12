Garde Capital Inc. Has $860,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 19.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,741,000 after acquiring an additional 18,203 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.60.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $227.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $118.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.29. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $239.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.