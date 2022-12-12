Garde Capital Inc. Has $9.24 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 363,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,774 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.1% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $9,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $441,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $858,000. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 131,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $23.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.36. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $30.82.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

