Garde Capital Inc. Purchases 42,390 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 2,313.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,390 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $71.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.27 and its 200-day moving average is $69.17. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

