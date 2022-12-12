Garde Capital Inc. Sells 14,147 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,147 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Garde Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 424,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,328,000 after acquiring an additional 191,300 shares during the period. Dohj LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $391,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $66.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.90 and a 200 day moving average of $62.95. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $80.85.

