Garde Capital Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $643,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 55,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 31,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,348,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,857,000 after purchasing an additional 283,747 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VYM stock opened at $109.59 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.96.

