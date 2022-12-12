Gas Price Tops $2.22 on Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Gas token can now be purchased for approximately $2.22 or 0.00013048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gas has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $131.18 million and approximately $7.43 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Gas Profile
Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.
Buying and Selling Gas
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
