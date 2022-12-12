GATX Co. (GATX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the transportation company on Saturday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

GATX has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. GATX has a payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GATX to earn $6.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

GATX Stock Performance

GATX stock opened at $109.70 on Monday. GATX has a one year low of $84.96 and a one year high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.37.

Insider Activity

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). GATX had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that GATX will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $91,989.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,035.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other GATX news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $91,989.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,035.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $263,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,160 shares of company stock worth $440,313 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GATX by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in GATX by 82.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in GATX in the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in GATX in the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GATX. Susquehanna downgraded shares of GATX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of GATX to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

