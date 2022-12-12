GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Short Interest Up 776.7% in November

GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 776.7% from the November 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 47.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on GBGPF shares. Barclays cut their price target on GB Group from GBX 700 ($8.54) to GBX 570 ($6.95) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Investec cut GB Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on GB Group from GBX 850 ($10.36) to GBX 515 ($6.28) in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

GB Group Stock Performance

Shares of GBGPF remained flat at $3.93 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81. GB Group has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $5.47.

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

