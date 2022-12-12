General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by First Command Bank

First Command Bank raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 11.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of General Mills by 16.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of General Mills by 72.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 19.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.37. 11,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,813,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.33. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $87.78. The company has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

